Selinsgrove, Pa. – Susquehanna University has a slate of events planned to honor the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the week of Jan. 25.

Headlining the university's annual Winter Convocation is LaTosha Brown, co-founder of the Black Voters Matter Fund, jazz singer, and fellow at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government.

Brown will deliver her message, Who Will Save American Democracy? The Role of Women, Young Voters and People of Color in American Politics, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26. The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held virtually via Zoom: https://susqu.zoom.us/j/98577314960?pwd=cm1IMGtaNG5XcHFMTmZUbjRUL1J0Zz09.

Brown is an award-winning community organizer, philanthropic consultant, jazz singer and political strategist with over 20 years of experience working in the non-profit and philanthropy sectors on a wide variety of issues related to social justice, economic development, leadership development, wealth creation and civil rights.

As a native of Alabama, Brown has dedicated her life’s work to organizing resources and supporting the development of community-based institutions in the South, particularly in the Black Belt and Gulf Coast regions. She has also worked as a trainer, speaker and facilitator in the international arena. She is currently working with the Guyanese Black Women’s Roundtable to provide training and increase funding and investment opportunities for women-led institutions based in Guyana, South America.

Brown is the founder of Saving OurSelves Coalition, a community led disaster relief organization that helped hundreds of families in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and the Southern Black Women Organizing Project that works to strengthen the network of Black women grassroots leaders in the South.

The daylong event features the following lectures that are open to the public:

9 a.m.

Give Us the Ballot: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the Importance of Voting, by Shari Jacobson, associate professor of anthropology; Emma Fleck, associate professor of management and marketing; and Miranda Carrasquillo, coordinator of the Johnson Center for Civic Engagement

10:45 a.m.

The Economic Impact of COVID-19: An International Perspective, by Katarina Keller, associate professor of economics; and Lyudmyla Ardan, assistant professor of economics

1:15 p.m.

Science and Ethics: A Discussion of the Development and Equitable Distribution of COVID Vaccines, by Peggy Peeler, professor of biology; Tammy Tobin, professor and chair of biology; Carlos Iudica, associate professor of biology; and Antonio Rockwell, assistant professor of biology

3:15 p.m.

Imagining the Other: Representation — Politics and Poetics, by Matt Duperon, associate professor of religious studies; and John Bodinger de Uriarte, associate professor of anthropology

Additional activities during the week at Susquehanna include: