Selinsgrove, Pa. -- Susquehanna University has risen for the second consecutive year in the U.S. News and World Report Best Colleges ranking, climbing four places to No. 113 out of the 223 universities included on the National Liberal Arts Colleges list.

Susquehanna continues to excel in U.S. News’ social mobility category, ranking No. 63 out of 215 universities. The social mobility category measures a university’s success at enrolling and graduating large proportions of disadvantaged students awarded with federal Pell Grants, the vast majority of which are awarded to students whose adjusted gross family incomes are under $50,000.

Universities on the overall U.S. News Best Colleges ranking were chosen through a nomination process by invited college presidents, chief academic officers, deans of students, and deans of admissions from more than 1,500 schools. Only colleges and universities that received 10 or more nominations were ranked.

Susquehanna’s ranking in student excellence (formerly known as selectivity) also rose, improving from 119 last year to 107 this year. The student excellence ranking is based on standardized test scores and the percentage of students that were in the top 10% of their high school class.

This year marks the 36th edition of the U.S. News Best Colleges rankings, which evaluates schools based on measures of academic quality, including outcomes, expert opinions, student excellence and more.

The overall ranking is based on multiple factors across six categories: outcomes, faculty resources, expert opinion, financial resources, student excellence, and alumni giving.