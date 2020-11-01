Selinsgrove, Pa. – A record 1,128 pounds - just over half a ton - of produce was harvested from the Susquehanna University campus garden this season, all of which was donated locally. Produce items included beets, berries, sweet potatoes, zucchini, and more.

All of the harvested items were donated to the following four places:

Regional Engagement Center, Selinsgrove, 437 pounds

Haven Ministries, Sunbury, 286 pounds

Sunshine Corner, Sunbury, 200 pounds

Loaves & Fishes Food Bank, Selinsgrove, 100 pounds

In addition to produce, the university's Beekeeping Club harvested 205 pounds of honey. The honey will be used and sold across campus with the proceeds supporting the upkeep of the Beekeeping Club’s seven hives.

The 15,000-square-foot Campus Garden grows more than 30 different varieties of fruits, vegetables, and herbs in 50 raised beds and six in-ground plots. Some of this produce supplemented the REC’s weekly food distribution to 150 individuals and families whose needs escalated as COVID-19 restrictions intensified in the central Susquehanna Valley.

“Our deliveries from Susquehanna have gone from colorful heirloom tomatoes, buttery lettuce and delicious herbs to gourds, peppers and beets, and we couldn't be more grateful,” said Kelly Feiler, executive director of the REC. “The faces on those receiving a distribution that get to pick from the fresh produce mean the world; they love to talk about their favorite recipes and what they'll go home and make."

“With our location and the support of SU, we can work toward educating the next generation to eat and live more sustainably with what they can get from the Earth,” Feiler continued. “We are thankful for the partnership.”

Work on the garden has been led through the David '69 and Sharon Johnson Center for Civic Engagement's and Center for Environmental Education and Research.