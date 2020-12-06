Selinsgrove, Pa. – Susquehanna University history professor Karol Weaver, accompanied by colleagues from the Pennsylvania Historical Association, have created an online curriculum for the Girl Scouts of Pennsylvania to teach Brownie Scouts in grades 2-3 about civic involvement.

The course walks the Brownie Scouts through various state-related topics including Pennsylvania's state flag and state song; the history and significance of parades; and state historical landmarks.

Brownie Scouts will earn a Celebrating Community Badge for completing the course.

“The Celebrating Community badge guide equips Brownie troop leaders to have a discussion with their Brownies about celebrations in and about Pennsylvania,” Weaver said. “Through the use of videos and discussion questions, elementary-aged students are able to learn about their state’s history in an engaging way.”

The curriculum concludes with a discussion of how parades and other such events have changed due to COVID-19, how communities have shown public appreciation for essential workers, and adaptations like drive-through events.

The Celebrating Community Brownie badge guide is available here.