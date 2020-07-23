Selinsgrove, Pa. -- Susquehanna University has been named among Pennsylvania’s Top 10 universities by College Magazine.

College Magazine ranked the best colleges in Pennsylvania based on academics, student life, notable alumni, location and life after graduation. College Magazine is a guide for college students that features rankings of U.S. colleges, academic advice, college prep, career advice, student health and collegiate dating tips.

Susquehanna is specifically recognized for its Global Opportunities study abroad program in which students study off campus in a culture different from their own, for at least two weeks or as long as a semester.

Susquehanna was among the first in the nation to require every student to have a meaningful cross-cultural experience, followed by scholarly reflection. Even in the face of a global pandemic, when travel has been limited, Susquehanna students are still completing their cross-cultural requirements remotely.

In the fall 2020 semester, students whose summer study away experiences were canceled due to the pandemic, will complete remote programs with students from the University of Nicosia in Cyprus.

“We’ve been able to capitalize on the strong partnerships we have with overseas universities to offer virtual experiences so students can have peer student-to-student interactions and still have the same preparatory and reflection that they always do,” said Scott Manning, dean of global programs at Susquehanna.

As it has since its inception in 2009, study-away remains a graduation requirement at Susquehanna pinned to a pair of bookended, credit-bearing courses – a seven-week course that prepares students for their cross-cultural experiences and a reflection course tailored to the program’s academic and personal development goals.

Manning views the fall 2020 remote program as a kind of pilot and anticipates expanding virtual offerings moving forward as international travel amid the pandemic remains uncertain.

“At Susquehanna, we view the impact the cross-cultural experience has on students is so vital that we instantly found ways to accommodate our intercultural learning goals,” Manning said. “It’s just part of the culture here and it’s clear that it’s also very important to our students.”