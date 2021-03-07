West Milton, Pa. – Susquehanna Community Bank recently donated $7,500 to local schools through the Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) Program.

Meadowbrook Christian School received $2,500 towards their Tuition Scholarship Program. Kate Troxell, Treasury Management Director presented the check on behalf of Susquehanna Community Bank to Amy Smith, Director of Advancement and Kristen Devlin, School Administrator of Meadowbrook Christian School.

Northumberland Christian School received $2,500. Kim Bennett, Director of Development stated that these funds will greatly assist the students and families - especially those impacted by COVID-19. Jenna Clymer, Community Banking Officer and No Ringer, Vice President/Market Manager of the Bank presented the check to Kim Bennett and Pastor John Rees, Principal of Northumberland Christian School.

The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania also received a $2,500 donation from Susquehanna Community Bank through the EITC program, which will benefit the Mifflinburg Area School District.