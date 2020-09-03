Lycoming County, Pa. -- Camp Susque and the Williamsport Area School District have teamed up to create safe learning zones for K - 3 students throughout Lycoming County. The sites are intended for families who may have trouble finding supervised, safe places for their children to learn and study on remote learning days due to work schedules.

Host sites will require all staff members to have clearances on file for the safety of students. In addition, social distancing and masking will be enforced and CDC-recommended cleaning and sanitizing measures will be in place.

Each learning site has a structured schedule including study periods, lunch time, recess, reading time, and sometimes arts and crafts or other planned activities. Internet access will be available at all sites. During lunch time, school-provided meals may be reheated or food may be prepared on-site.

Registration is required to attend the learning sites. Spaces will be reserved on a first-come, first-served basis. Currently, Susque Learning Sites serve K - 3 students from Cochran Primary, Stevens Primary, and Hepburn-Lycoming Primary schools. Organizers are still working to procure locations for Jackson Primary students.

For more information and to register, please click here.