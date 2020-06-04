Get a head start on your child’s school success before kindergarten registration rolls around.

Libraries within Northumberland, Snyder, and Union County invite families to join the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten (1000 BBK) challenge that encourages parents and caregivers to regularly read aloud to their children. By reading just one book a night, families can reach the 1,000-book goal in three years and provide children essential early literacy skills.

“Reading is fundamental to the healthy physical, emotional and mental development of a child,” said Corrie Post, Children’s Program Coordinator at Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg. “Reading with and/or to a child every day boosts a child’s confidence, builds their vocabulary and knowledge, inspires their imagination to soar to new heights, and lays the foundation for deep, lasting, personal relationships.”

To log reading books, participants can download the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten free app. Even if your child wants to hear the same book again and again, you can count it each time or borrow books from the library and read 1,000 unique books for free.

To find out if your library participates, visit 1000booksbeforekindergarten.org or contact your local library. Reading logs and book lists are also available.

“The 1000 Books before Kindergarten program is an excellent way to encourage a child to begin a journey that has benefits that last a lifetime,” said Post.

The Union County Library System is comprised of three libraries: The Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg, Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg, and The West End Library in Laurelton.