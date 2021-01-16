Wellsboro, Pa. – The Endless Mountain Music Festival (EMMF), based in Wellsboro, and the Science & Discovery Center (SD) of Corning, N.Y. are coordinating to host the free Junior Composer Program and Competition, open to students in elementary school through college.

"Students do not need to apply to participate," said Cindy Long, EMMF executive director.. "To learn more about this program and competition, they should go to our website and look at the PowerPoint program."

On the website, students can find contact information for Mark Warner, EMMF board member, and Bruce McLaren, an SDC educator. McLaren, Warner and Samara Gromer, an Elmira City School District educator, will help students use scoring technology to complete their musical compositions.

Information about the free Junior Composer Program and the competition has also been emailed to music teachers in the following school districts: the Wellsboro Area, Northern Tioga and Southern Tioga school districts in Tioga County; the Coudersport Area and Galeton Area school districts in Potter County; the Corning-Painted Post Area School District in Corning, N.Y. and the Elmira City School District in Elmira, N.Y.

The program combines STEM elements including science, technology, engineering, and math with music to guide students in

scoring their own inspired compositions.

On the EMMF website are master classes given by eight Hollywood film and television composers who work in Los Angeles, California and will perform world premieres of their work during this year's Endless Mountain Music Festival. These composers will select the winners of the composing contest.

By Saturday, May 1, each Junior Composer Program participant must email an original, pre-recorded video to info@endlessmountain.net. The video cannot be any longer than three minutes, 30 seconds to four minutes. It must include the student's scored composition, name, age, location, year in school, and a brief bio that is concise and informational and explains the story behind their composition.

The composition must be inspired by one of five suggested topics. They are: essential workers, immigrants, civil rights, Hollywood, or the town where the student lives.

The eight Hollywood composers will select the winning compositions from entries in each of these four categories: elementary, middle school/junior high school, high school, and college. The winning junior composers, along with their families, will be invited to attend the Saturday, July 17 EMMF concert at the Corning Museum of Glass and meet the Hollywood composers. The winning entries will be posted on the EMMF and the SDC websites.

"EMMF and SDC believe that combining STEM programming by scoring music gives an inclusive safe space for young composers to meet musicians and the opportunity to receive mentorship from eight Hollywood composers," said Long. "This avenue for students to express themselves is an amazing gift and could be life changing for many."