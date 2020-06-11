Williamsport -- Despite a shortened window of opportunity, 15 Penn College student volunteers helped taxpayers file 120 2019 tax returns through the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

The program is designed to help taxpayers who have relatively uncomplicated income tax returns file electronically.

Penn College students majoring in accounting, applied management, business administration: banking and finance concentration, and business administration: management concentration staffed a VITA site in the college’s Madigan Library from February 2 to March 7, under the supervision of Bob Nolan, instructor of accounting. Prior to the site’s opening each volunteer received required IRS training, becoming IRS-certified to prepare tax returns.

“Due to the move to online instruction and closure of much of the campus, the tax season was shortened for our VITA lab this year,” Nolan said.

A few students volunteered to return to campus during a Spring Break extension to prepare “the last handful” of tax returns for taxpayers who had dropped their information off just before Spring Break, Nolan explained.

In total, the refunds received by the clients who visited the college’s VITA site was $173,998.

“This is such a valuable experience for students, as they not only get some hands-on practice preparing tax returns for clients, they also have the opportunity to develop and work on the soft skills, such as interacting with the taxpayers to go over questions and to go over their tax returns with them,” Nolan said.

To learn more about the VITA service, visit www.pct.edu/vita.