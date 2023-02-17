Republished from Penn State News

University Park, Pa. — A group of talented Penn State students will work together to produce the livestream of the annual Penn State Dance Marathon — THON — from Feb. 17-19, allowing thousands of people from all over the world to watch the 46-hour event.

Viewers may watch the livestream at THON.org beginning at 6 p.m. Feb. 17 and continuing until 4 p.m. Feb. 19.

The THON livestream attracted more than 130,000 unique views last year as Penn Staters watched from countries all over the world and helped support the battle against childhood cancer.

“It is special to know that everyone is tuning in to watch something that students have been working on all year long,” said Bill Hallman, a lecturer in the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications and faculty director for 46 LIVE.

46 LIVE, the livestreaming group from the Bellisario College, has an involvement in THON unlike some other organizations. The students’ work gives the livestream a professional feel, especially with the creation and use of prerecorded videos featuring interviews with dancers and THON families. The livestream also showcases the Penn State community and people who are looking to spread appreciation for THON.

This year the livestream includes 18 on-air hosts and a round-the-clock production team with another 60 to 70 students. In addition, 46 LIVE plans to incorporate more behind-the-scenes THON footage than before.

“I think the biggest part for me is our livestream being broadcast to the hospital and treatment center for kids with pediatric cancer," said Georgia Peters, a junior majoring in telecommunications. She is one of the stream’s three executive producers. Jacqui Clair and Dyani Clark also serve as executive producers.

"THON is the opportunity for children to have a day where their minds are taken off their hardships," said Clair, a senior majoring in advertising/public relations. She has participated in THON since her first year on campus.

Although driven by students, the livestream benefits from the efforts of many collaborators, including Bellisario College staff member Michael Zelazny and student workers in the Bellisario College equipment room, Rene Richardson, the THON entertainment captain, and members of THON's entertainment committee.

“THON is an empowering and motivating experience and I love being able to be a part of a community that supports such a strong message and makes everyone feel welcome," Clark said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.