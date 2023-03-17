Harrisburg, Pa. — Each year, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation host the Poetry Out Loud competition, which encourages students to memorize and perform poems for an audience.

Over 2,995 high school students participated in this year's competition, assisted by 205 teachers/coaches in 77 Pennsylvania schools.

The 13 state finalists included Mathes Miller-Priddy from State College School District, Centre County, and Elizabeth Sens from Troy Area Junior/Senior High School, Bradford County.

Each student memorized and prepared three poems selected from print and online poetry anthologies. All 13 students performed in the first two rounds of competition, with the top five going on to compete in the third and final round. Students were judged on voice and articulation, physical presence, dramatic appropriateness, evidence of understanding, overall performance, and accuracy.

Peachy Lee, a senior at Lancaster Country Day School in Lancaster County, won the title of state champion. Lee will represent Pennsylvania in the National Finals, which will be held in Washington, D.C., beginning May 8, 2023.

“Poetry Out Loud supports our Commonwealth’s students’ mastery of critical skills for success in school and the workplace,” said Karl Blischke, Pennsylvania Council of the Arts (PCA) Executive Director. “On behalf of the Council and staff of the PCA, we congratulate our 13 state competitors for their hard work and accomplishments and extend best wishes to Peachy Lee as she goes on to compete at the national championship.”

The other state finalists were:

Caitlin Blessel, Elk County, St. Marys Area High School

Ollie Currier, Philadelphia County (resides), Merion Mercy Academy (attends)

Alex Hanley, Lebanon County, Cedar Crest High School

Ashlynn McKinney, Huntington County (resides), Tyrone Area High School (attends)

Kendal Pauline, Luzerne County, Hazleton Area Arts and Humanities Academy

Grace Reid-Vensel, Washington County (resides), Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School (attends)

Neiv Sinha, Lehigh County, Whitehall High School

Montika Smith, York County, Logos Academy

Lily Varner, Juniata County, East Juniata High School

Julia Wirths, Clearfield County, DuBois Area High School

