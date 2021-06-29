Mansfield, Pa. - A researcher has discovered the first evidence of a Golden Redhorse, a smaller-bodied sucker fish, in the Susquehanna River.

According to Guidesly.com, The Golden Redhorse are native to Manitoba and Ontario in Canada, as well as the southern, eastern, and midwestern part of the U.S.

In particular, the Golden Redhorse population is abundant in the drainage basins of the lower Missouri River, Ohio River, and the Mississippi River. They can also be sighted in the Great Lakes (except Lake Superior), as well as the Mobile Bay drainage basin in Tennessee, Alabama, and Georgia.

Ryan Shaw, a recent graduate of the Mansfield University fisheries program, along with his co-authors Dr. Gregory Moyer (MU Associate Professor) and Timothy Wertz (Biologist, PA Department of Environmental Protection) published findings of his senior research project in the Northeastern Naturalist.

Ryan, a native of Etters, Pa., used a molecular technique called genetic barcoding to provide the first evidence of a Golden Redhorse in the Susquehanna River.

"This all started with another MU Fisheries project a few years prior to Ryan's. At that time, Curtis Collins was looking for differences in the appearance between these fish and others, but his data couldn't discern if the fish in question were in fact another species - that's what gave me the idea for Ryan's work," said Dr. Moyer.

Ryan, who will be starting graduate school this summer at Eastern Illinois University, says "If it's one thing I learned from doing research - nothing typically goes right the first time. I hit roadblock after roadblock with my research, but in the end the hard work was worth it.

"Research at Mansfield University taught me to take obstacles in stride and find creative solutions to overcome setbacks. Writing papers independently and preparing presentations to the public are things I've had to do in my first job out of college and the experience obtained at Mansfield University gave me the confidence to accomplish these tasks," Ryan added.