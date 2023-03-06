Harrisburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency is hosting webinars this month aimed at understanding the financial aid processes and refinancing education debt.

Each topic will be offered on two separate dates and times.

The webinar entitled “Financial Aid Timeline — Know What to Do When” will be offered at noon on Tuesday, March 7, and again at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 23. This one-hour presentation will provide the starting points and web resources for effective research before, during, and after your student makes post-secondary education decisions.

The webinar entitled “Refinancing Education Debt — Is it Right for Me?” will be offered at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, and again at noon on Tuesday, March 21. This one-hour session will be helpful to current or previous students of any age who have student loans and may be overwhelmed with their current repayment options, or are moving closer to the repayment phase and wonder if refinance may be a better solution.

