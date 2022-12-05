Williamsport, Pa. — A Loyalsock Township Middle School student is facing criminal charges after police say he threatened to shoot up the school on Tuesday.

Superintendent Jerry McLaughlin issued a statement Monday evening after several students reported the alleged threats.

"These threats included bringing a gun to school and threatening to shoot up the school tomorrow," McLaughlin said.

School officers and the state police were contacted immediately, he added.

The student has been removed from the school and there is "no current directed threat to any of our schools," according to McLaughlin.

"However, our school police officers and members of the Pennsyvania State Police will enhance efforts to ensure the safety and security of our students and staff," he said.

The district plans to increase security at the school for the remainder of the week. State police have taken over the investigation and criminal charges are pending for the student, McLaughlin said.

