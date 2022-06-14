Williamsport, Pa. — The official start of the Congressional App Challenge to test out the coding skills of local students is slated for June 15.

The app challenge is a national competition where U.S. House members’ districts choose applications developed by middle and high school students working either alone or as a team.

District winners will have their apps displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building as well as on the House.gov website. Individual rewards can also be made available through each district. Those interested in registering can find more information here.

There is no theme that must be followed by students unless one is specified within their district. Students are not restricted on coding language either. Apps can be developed for use on any platform (computers, mobile phones, web extensions, etc.).

The challenge is designed to engage student’s creativity and increase participation in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics). Over 7,500 students participated in the 2021 challenge, developing 2,075 applications.

Students will have from June 15 through Nov. 1, 2022, to develop and submit their apps. The judging period will take place in November with the winners being announced in December.

Most of North central Pennsylvania will be competing within PA’s District-12, which is represented by U.S. Rep. Fred Keller.

10 of the state’s 18 districts are participating. A list of participating districts is available here.

The idea for the challenge started in 2013 when the U.S. House and Internet Education Foundation developed a plan to foster an appreciation for STEM and computer sciences in students.

That same year, the House passed an Act outlining the plans for the district-by-district competition. The rules for the competition were passed in 2015, which is when the first competition took place.

