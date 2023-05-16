Wiliamsport, Pa. — Pennsylvania College of Technology has presented student achievement awards to its Spring 2023 graduates.

Commencement ceremonies were held Friday and Saturday at the Community Arts Center. Penn College is a special mission affiliate of Penn State.

The award winners, their hometowns and academic majors are:

President’s Award, presented for leadership and service to the college: Michael J. Sormilic, Southbury, Conn., building automation engineering technology and electric power generation: diesel emphasis.

Board of Directors’ Award, presented for achievement under exceptional conditions: Jerron Matthew Snyder, Muncy, nursing, and Margaret Mckenzie Stutzman, Montoursville, allied health.

Academic Vice President and Provost’s Award, presented for scholastic achievement and service: Rachel L. Thompson, Williamsport, human services & restorative justice.

Rose Staiman Memorial Award, presented for brotherhood, service to college and community, and scholastic achievement: Sophia G. Wiest, Butler, landscape/plant production technology.

Lewis H. Bardo Memorial Award, presented to a graduate who exemplifies the ideals of Lewis H. Bardo (devotion to duty, helpfulness to others, friendliness and high ideals): Dean Robert Fulton, Palmyra, business administration: marketing concentration.

Accounting Faculty Award, presented to a graduate on the basis of academic standing for exceptional achievement in accounting: Emma Leigh Ann Stahl, Cogan Station, accounting.

Business Faculty Outstanding Graduate Award, presented to the top graduate majoring in a business program: Emma Grace Mitsdarfer, Williamsport, business administration: banking and finance concentration.

Business Management Faculty Award, presented for achievement in the field of management, leadership qualities, and cooperation with faculty and peers: Dean Robert Fulton, Palmyra, business administration: marketing concentration.

Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants’ (PICPA) Award, presented for excellence in accounting studies in the School of Business, Arts & Sciences under criteria set forth by the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants: Patrick Kenneth Kelly, State College, accounting.

Williamsport Growers Market Award in Memory of Mary Ditchfield, presented to a graduate who exemplifies Mary Ditchfield’s commitment to family and community through kindness, friendliness and unselfish service and who demonstrates devotion to local foods through participation in growers markets, gardening, community service, and celebration of local food festivities: Sophia G. Wiest, Butler, landscape/plant production technology.

Mathematics Faculty Award, presented to a graduate who demonstrates outstanding achievement in mathematics: Thomas P. Dunkleberger, Williamsport, electronics & computer engineering technology.

Dean Solomon Memorial Award, presented to a graduate who demonstrates a desire for a profession in mathematics and/or computer science; who demonstrates good character, an affable personality and concern for fellow human beings; and who has earned a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher: Tyler J. Walling, Williamsport, network administration & engineering technology.

Academic Excellence in Nursing Award, presented to a graduate of the associate-degree nursing major for outstanding academic achievement, exceptional ability in practicum and communication skills: Christopher Joseph Dailey, Montgomery, nursing.

Academic Excellence in Nursing Award, presented to a graduate of the associate-degree nursing major for outstanding academic achievement, exceptional ability in practicum and communication skills: Bailey Elayne Rowland, South Williamsport, nursing.

Spirit of Nursing Award, presented to a graduating associate-degree nursing student who exemplifies the caring, compassion and empathy that are the very spirit of nursing and embodies the spirit of the Penn College nursing philosophy – professional behaviors, consumer-centered care, teaching and learning, nursing process, informatics, communication, and evidence-based practice: Kathy Loraine Hiller, Allenwood, nursing; and Danielle N. Little, Catawissa, nursing.

Linda F. Clark, BS RN, Memorial Nursing Commencement Award, presented to a graduate who has demonstrated outstanding academic achievement, exceptional ability in practicum and commitment to lifelong learning: Brooke L. Sopko, Nescopeck, nursing.

Shirley Novosel Memorial Award, presented to a nursing graduate who has demonstrated excellence in clinical performance, clinical leadership, promotion of client advocacy, proficiency in clinical skills, a desire to learn and help others learn, a positive professional attitude, and a caring, compassionate, empathetic attitude toward clients: Ritika Nayak, Monroe Township, N.J., nursing.

Nursing Peer Recognition Award, presented to a graduate of the associate-degree nursing major who fellow classmates believe exhibits the characteristics of the technical nurse role: Megan Elizabeth Diffenderfer, Northumberland, nursing; Andrea Lynne Dorman, Selinsgrove, nursing; and Rebecca D. Golder, Hughesville, nursing.

FLIGHT Award: Fearless Learning in Good & Hard Times, presented to a graduate of the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program who has overcome the greatest adversity: Jaiden Abede Niehmiah Lynch, Williamsport, nursing.

UPMC Program Award for Health Information, presented to a graduate of the health information program who has exhibited strong leadership and teamwork skills; has demonstrated excellence, professionalism and commitment to the health care profession; and has demonstrated academic excellence: Darlene A. Schuck, Annville, health information management.

UPMC Program Award for Applied Health Studies, presented to a graduate of the applied health studies program who has exhibited strong leadership and teamwork skills; has demonstrated excellence, professionalism and commitment to the health care profession; and has demonstrated academic excellence: Meredith Gibson, York, applied health studies.

UPMC Program Award for Dental Hygiene, presented to a graduate of the dental hygiene program who has exhibited strong leadership and teamwork skills; has demonstrated excellence, professionalism and commitment to the health care profession; and has demonstrated academic excellence: Kate H. Snyder, State College, dental hygiene.

Dr. Clarke J. Hollister Memorial Award, presented to a graduate who has shown outstanding ability and achievement in dental health education: Amanda M. Crilley, Williamsport, dental hygiene.

Colgate (S.T.A.R.) Student Total Achievement Recognition Award, presented to a graduate who exhibits enthusiasm and pursuit of excellence in dental hygiene, and a dedication to patients: Sabrina Lee Giordano, Whitehouse Station, N.J., dental hygiene.

Dental Hygiene Faculty Award, presented to the graduate who demonstrates the most growth and development throughout his or her course of study: Jessica Sarah Mulhollan, Bigler, dental hygiene.

Hu-Friedy Golden Scaler Award, presented to the graduate with the highest clinical average in dental hygiene: Kaytlyn J. Reitenbach, Sunbury, dental hygiene.

Patricia L. Saxton Excellence in Dental Hygiene Award, presented to a graduate who exhibits dedication to the profession through personal growth, self-development and support of others: Regan Kline, Mechanicsburg, dental hygiene.

Construction Management Faculty Award, presented to a graduate who has demonstrated exceptional leadership, professionalism, perseverance, participation, work ethic and commitment to the field: Danielle Elizabeth Malesky, Biglerville, construction management.

Construction Management Advisory Committee Achievement Award, presented to a graduate who demonstrates professionalism, perseverance, a positive attitude and service to the construction management program: Conor Brian Laraia, Chambersburg, construction management.

NorthCentral PA Chapter Construction Specifications Institute Excellence in Construction Award - Construction Management, presented to a graduate of construction management who demonstrates excellence, professionalism and integrity in and commitment to the construction industry: Adam Thomas Roe, Hallstead, construction management; and Conor Brian Laraia, Chambersburg, construction management.

West Branch Susquehanna Builders Association Award, presented to graduates in building construction technology with outstanding GPAs, strong work ethic, ability to communicate well with faculty and a strong commitment to the residential building industry: Isaac Matthew Hernandez, Monroe Township, N.J., residential construction technology & management and building construction technology; Hudson Nathaniel Pase, Lanse, building construction technology; Nathan Totsky, Waymart, electrical construction; Kyle Spoor, Thompson, heavy construction equipment technology: operator emphasis; and Benjamin J. Mays, Tioga, heating, ventilation & air conditioning technology and plumbing.

Electrical Excellence Award, presented by Schaedler-Yesco Distribution Inc. to a graduate who has exhibited outstanding capabilities within the electrical field: Jacob Maynard Reitz, Lewisburg, electrical technology.

Electrical Faculty Award, presented to a graduate who has demonstrated outstanding ability and achievement in the electrical field: Adam Lee Shaffer, Jersey Shore, electrical technology.

The Larry A. Ward Excellence in Mechatronics Award, presented to a graduate of an electromechanical and/or mechatronics major who has demonstrated outstanding ability and achievement in the field: Kiernan D. Kennedy, Elkland, mechatronics technology.

Ed Dobeck Memorial Award, presented by the Susquehanna Chapter of the Pennsylvania Society of Land Surveyors to a civil engineering technology or surveying technology graduate expressing an interest in a land surveying career: John Samuel Allen, Corsica, surveying technology.

Penn College Welding Faculty Award, presented to a graduate of a two- or four-year welding major who exemplifies the college’s philosophy of excellence: Michael Patrick Fulton, Sykesville, Md., welding & fabrication engineering technology; and George Sloan, Glenside, welding technology.

Robert G. Thomas Award, presented to a graduate who has attained the highest cumulative average in welding: Gavin C. Dennison, Gassaway, W. Va., welding technology; and Jamison Blair Leiss, Glenmoore, welding & fabrication engineering technology.

Plastics Faculty Award, presented to the graduate who most exemplifies the characteristics of excellence in education, dedication to the profession and commitment to service: Chase Brian Faulstick, Palmerton, plastics & polymer engineering technology.

Penn College Machine Shop Faculty Award, presented to a graduate of a two- or four-year automated manufacturing, machining or toolmaking major who exemplifies the college’s philosophy of excellence and exhibits devotion to duty, helpfulness to others and friendliness: Braden N. Markovchick, Weatherly, manufacturing engineering technology.

Charlie Oldt Memorial Machining Award, presented to a graduate in the field of machining in memory of Charlie Oldt, who served as the tool room attendant for 22 years: Trent Cressman, Tatamy, machine tool technology.

Alfred L. Hauser Sr. Memorial Award, presented to a graduate in the two-year automated manufacturing technology or four-year manufacturing engineering technology major who exemplifies the college’s philosophy of excellence: Jacob Anderson, Mechanicsburg, automated manufacturing technology.

Electronics and Computer Engineering Technology Faculty Award, presented to graduates of electronics and computer engineering technology based on major GPA, as well as faculty nomination and vote of support: Nicholas M. Semon, Norristown, electronics & engineering technology.

Automation Engineering Technology Faculty Award, presented to a graduate of automation engineering technology based on major GPA, as well as faculty nomination and vote of support: Austin Nicholas Deibert, Slatington, automation engineering technology: robotics & automation.

Engineering Design Technology Faculty Award, presented to a graduate who has demonstrated scholastic achievement, interest in the field and potential for success in the future: Dillon Jakob DeWitt, Oakland, Md., engineering design technology.

Industrial Design Faculty Award, presented to a graduate who has demonstrated scholastic achievement, interest in the field and potential for success in the future: Maxine E. Zglinicki, Norristown, industrial design.

M&T Bank Award, presented to a graduate of an information technology associate-degree program who has demonstrated a high degree of leadership ability and excellence in programming, networking and other information technology curricula, and who has maintained a consistently high level of scholastic achievement and plans to enter the information technology field: Bailey Michael Murray, Honesdale, information assurance & cyber security and information technology: network & user support.

Information Technology Faculty Award, presented for scholastic achievement, work ethic, character, contribution to the department and contribution to fellow students: Lawrence E. Clayton Jr., Muncy, network administration & engineering technology.

UPMC Program Award for Information Technology, presented to a graduate in the information technology program who has exhibited strong leadership and teamwork skills; has demonstrated excellence, professionalism and commitment to the health care profession; and has demonstrated academic excellence: Caleb Elihu Hill, Williamsport, information assurance & cyber security.

Allan Myers Award, presented to the top-performing graduates of heavy construction equipment technology: operator emphasis: Alexander Ryan Garrison, Ambler, heavy construction equipment technology: operator emphasis; and Garrett M. Veckov, Duncansville, heavy construction equipment technology: operator emphasis.

Pathfinders to Excellence Award, presented to a graduate of the heavy construction or diesel program who demonstrates the qualities of an exemplary individual and the potential to become a model technician: Jacob M. Egan, Northumberland, electric power generation: diesel emphasis and heavy construction equipment technology: Caterpillar equipment emphasis; and Ryan F. Scarvey, Monroe, Conn., electric power generation: diesel emphasis and diesel technology.

Heavy Construction Equipment Faculty Award, presented to the graduate who most exemplifies professionalism within the field: Travis W. Fogleman, Muncy, heavy construction equipment technology: technician emphasis.

Ewing W. Muesler Award, presented to the graduate showing the highest degree of proficiency in the diesel technology major: Josh C. Hultz, Millerton, diesel technology.

William E. Curry Award, presented to the graduate who most exemplifies the late William Curry’s pursuit of technical excellence and his enthusiastic passion for the diesel technology industry: Michael O. Cendoma, Williamsport, diesel technology.

William J. Stitzel Memorial Award, presented to a graduate of a diesel technology major who best exemplifies William J. Stitzel’s dedication to Penn College through service to the college community, service to fellow students and academic achievement: Christopher Desrosiers, Broad Brook, Conn., diesel technology.

Earth Science Center Service Award, presented to a graduate who shows exceptional leadership, professionalism and service to the majors at the Earth Science Center: Michael J. Sormilic, Southbury, Conn., building automation engineering technology and electric power generation: diesel emphasis.

Forest Technology Faculty Award, presented to the graduate who best exemplifies academic achievement, service and professionalism within the field of forestry: Steve Andrew Frederick, Williamsport, forest technology.

Horticulture Faculty Award, presented to a graduate who best exemplifies academic achievement, motivation and professionalism in the field of horticulture: Kayla Ann Delp, Dover, landscape and plant production technology; and Ian Andrew Folsom, Williamsport, landscape/plant production technology.

Aviation Technology Faculty Award, presented to a graduate who demonstrates academic achievement, ethics, teamwork, professionalism and a commitment to excellence in the field of aviation maintenance: Teagan MacKay Low, Richmond, Vt., aviation maintenance technology.

Honda PACT Award, presented to the graduate with the highest cumulative GPA in the Honda PACT major: Chandler Bryce Orbita, Clinton, Md., automotive technology: Honda PACT emphasis.

Grant Berry Sr. Automotive Excellence Award, presented to the graduate with the highest cumulative GPA in an automotive associate degree major: Reese Matthew Abbe, Newtown, automotive technology.

Axalta Excellence Award, presented to the graduate of a collision repair major with the highest cumulative GPA: Cole Austin Shertzer, Annville, collision repair technology.

Orelli Supply Award, presented to an outstanding graduate of a collision repair major as agreed upon by the faculty: Kyle W. Godin, Allport, collision repair technology.

Collision Repair Department Award, presented to an outstanding graduate of a collision repair major: Taylor J. Smith, Harrisburg, collision repair technology.

Automotive Technology Faculty Award, presented to a graduate of an automotive associate degree program who demonstrates academic achievement, ethics, teamwork, professionalism and a commitment to excellence in the field of automotive maintenance: Zakary R. Underkoffler, Tower City, automotive technology.

Dr. Davie Jane Gilmour Award for Leadership & Service to Penn College, presented to graduates who exemplify Dr. Davie Jane Gilmour’s legacy of outstanding leadership and contributions to the student experience: Nathaniel L. Caputo, Williamsport, residential construction technology & management; Dylan Francis Ceschini, East Freedom, automotive technology; Dean Robert Fulton, Palmyra, business administration: marketing concentration; Abigail E. George, Harrisburg, applied management; Amanda Faylene Ritter, Center Valley, building science & sustainable design: architectural technology concentration; Michael J. Sormilic, Southbury, Conn., building automation engineering technology and electric power generation: diesel emphasis; Lauryn Arlene Stauffer, Bath, automation engineering technology: robotics & automation; and Sydney Melynn Telesky, Milton, human services & restorative justice.

