Harrisburg, Pa. — On July 21, the Pennsylvania State Treasury launched the redesigned PA 529 College and Career Savings Program website at pa529.com. The accounts are intended to help Pennsylvanians save for postsecondary education — which can include qualified apprenticeships, technical schools, community colleges, or four-year universities.

The program has been revised in several ways over the past year: fees have been cut, the minimum deposit requirement has been eliminated, and the Treasury ran a promotion to award up to $40,000 to new accounts with $100 deposited into qualifying Guaranteed Savings Plan accounts.

The Treasury offers two PA 529 plans: Guaranteed Savings, which allows users to save at today's tuition rates to meet future tuition costs, and the Morningstar Silver-rated Investment Plan. Both plans include state and federal tax advantages and can be used for a variety of educational expenses.

According to the Treasury, the updated PA 529 website has improved integration with the Keystone Scholars program so that parents can more easily access a child's Keystone Scholars account. Keystone Scholars gives a $100 investment for every child born to a Pennsylvania family on or after Jan. 1, 2019 using no taxpayer dollars.

Keystone Scholars funds are intended to grow over time along with a child and can be accessed when the child turns 18. Then, the funds may be used to pay for various postsecondary education expenses.

