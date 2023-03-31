Harrisburg, Pa. — As school safety and security remain pressing issues across the country, Pennsylvania's Commission on Crime and Delinquency has announced that it will pay for annual safety training for all school employees in the Commonwealth.

The Commission has committed $4.8 million to develop and launch the new training program.

“Every parent in America knows the fear of sending their children to school and worrying whether they might not come home at the end of the day,” said Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency Chairman Lt. Gov. Austin Davis. “The horrors of Sandy Hook, of Uvalde, of Nashville, of Roxborough High School, of Westinghouse Academy and countless other communities are what keep parents up at night. We cannot harden our hearts to the violence that is plaguing our schools and our communities.

Davis continued, "Every kid deserves to be safe and feel safe, whether they’re in the classroom, on the playing field, waiting for the bus or walking home from school. Once launched, this new training program will empower and educate teachers, administrators, counselors, librarians, cafeteria workers and more on topics like situational awareness, suicide, bullying, substance abuse and emergency training drills. This is a critical investment in our kids’ safety and security.”

As required by Act 55 of 2022, the school training will include training about emergency training drills including fire, natural disaster, active shooter, hostage situation, and bomb threat. There will also be training regarding the identification of student behavior that may indicate a threat to the student's safety, the safety of the student's peers, school staff, or others.

School safety coordinator training will include the above listed topics as well as more in-depth training on emergency preparedness, physical security assessments and securing facilities, and coordination and communication with law enforcement and emergency personnel.

Greater detail about the training will be released as it is developed.

