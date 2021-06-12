Harrisburg, Pa. - During a Capitol press conference on June 8, House and Senate Democratic Leaders were joined by Gov. Tom Wolf to call for reforms and updates of the state's school funding system.

The current system is based on student enrollment as of 1992 rather than current enrollment numbers, which the legislators called unfair for growing school districts.

“School funding in Pennsylvania is still based on enrollment from 30 years ago and hasn’t been updated in a generation,” said Gov. Wolf.

“This unfair school funding system is failing students, teachers, and communities, and that’s unacceptable. We need to fix the mistakes of the past and make a comprehensive investment in education funding that actually works," the governor continued.

When the state underfunds school districts, property taxes rise to compensate for funding deficiencies.

A "fair funding formula" was signed into law in 2016, but it only applies to new funding; last year, only 11 percent ($700 million) of state funding used the formula. The remaining 89 percent continued to use the old formula.

“We have an opportunity here to bring education funding into the 21st century – where it belongs,” said Wolf.

“To do that, we need to run all current state basic education funding through the fair funding formula, and we need to make sure that no school district loses a single dollar in state funding because of this adjustment."

House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton, Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa, House Democratic Appropriations Chairman Matthew Bradford, Senate Democratic Appropriations Chairman Vince Hughes, and additional Democratic legislators, education experts, and stakeholders gathered on the capitol steps to offer their support for the reform.

“I am honored to stand with the dedicated legislative leaders who are calling for our commonwealth to invest in our students,” Wolf continued.

"Every student in our commonwealth deserves an opportunity to succeed. That’s what parents want for their children, and it’s what Pennsylvania needs for our future.”

In addition to pushing for funding reform, state legislators are pushing for bipartisan charter school accountability reform that would set performance standards for charter schools and change the way that they are funded, saving an estimated $395 million per year.