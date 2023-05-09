Harrisburg, Pa. — School districts and community-based organizations are encouraged to submit a Letter of Intent to receive a piece of $1.3 million available for at-risk student support.

The funds are being made available through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency's First Chance Trust Fund Grant Program.

“Every Pennsylvania child should have the freedom to chart their own course, whether that means attending college or a trade school or starting their own business, and financial considerations shouldn’t hold them back,” said Lt. Gov. Davis. “Through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, we’re providing an opportunity for schools and local organizations to apply for new funding to support at-risk students with scholarships and other programs that will help them pursue their dreams.”

The First Chance Trust Fund was established through Act 44 of 2017 to benefit children in regions that have statistically above average high school dropout rates, incarceration rates, or high crime rates.

Letters of Intent from eligible applicants will be accepted until Thursday, June 1 through PCCD’s Survey Monkey application process. Questions about the program can be directed to RA-PCCDPressOffice@pa.gov. Awards are expected to be announced no later than July 2023.

For additional information about eligibility and the application process, visit the First Chance Trust Fund webpage. Eligibility details are located in the appendix section in the Letter of Intent document.

PCCD expects to fund several organizations for an up-to-$300,000 budget over a multi-year project period. The funding will provide direct financial support to eligible students via scholarships to support tuition and and other postsecondary educational expenses or other vocational training, starting a business, and/or launching a career.

Pennsylvanians can make private donations to support the fund on the First Chance Trust Fund Program page.

