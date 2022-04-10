A new scholarship program will soon be available to Pennsylvania college students.

Through a $200 million Nellie Bly proposal, the state will provide the scholarship opportunity to students who attend either a community college or PA State System of Higher Education institution.

The Nellie Bly Scholarship Program – proposed to be funded by both the federal American Rescue Plan Act and the Race Horse Development Trust Fund – would support student tuition and relevant costs of attendance. The scholarship focuses on students pursuing programs with high-workforce needs following the pandemic, such as healthcare, education, and public service.

Students in the program must stay in Pennsylvania to live and work for the same amount of time that they received the scholarship benefit.

In announcing the program, Gov. Wolf was joined by some of Pennsylvania’s leaders in higher education today, including Millersville University President Dr. Daniel A. Wubah.

“The past few years have financially challenged our students and their families, and we have responded by taking actions to control costs,” Dr. Wubah said. “At Millersville, we have decreased the total cost of attendance over the past three years, which is bucking the trend in higher education. The Nellie Bly proposal will help meet our commitment to providing students an exceptional and affordable education.”

On Wednesday, State Rep. Jordan Harris introduced legislation to create the Nellie Bly Scholarship Program, which will be supported by PASSHE efforts.

“This proposal to provide direct aid to students – combined with PASSHE’s efforts to freeze tuition and transform the system – will help more students afford to pursue their dream of a higher education," said PASSHE Chancellor Daniel Greenstein.



