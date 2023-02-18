Williamsport, Pa. — The Stabler Foundation has entered its eleventh year of supporting Lycoming College with scholarship funds. To date, the Foundation has donated a total of $5,080,000 to the Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Endowed Scholarship Fund.

The scholarship fund enables dozens of students to earn a liberal arts and sciences education, supporting promising students who exemplify the College's values and mission regardless of their financial background.

All recipients of the Stabler Endowed Scholarship sign a letter of intent to support the students who follow after them with a commitment to make financial contributions to their alma mater in the future.

"Our ability to continue to offer these esteemed Stabler scholarships at Lycoming College has meaningfully buttressed our commitment to lower income students receiving a premier undergraduate education," said Chip Edmonds, executive vice president. "Lycoming is honored and remains exceptionally grateful for the Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation's generosity."

Established in 1966, the Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation awards grants for charitable, religious, scientific, literary, and educational purposes to private educational and other institutions located in central or eastern Pennsylvania.

