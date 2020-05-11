Jersey Shore -- The SPARKS Foundation is proud to announce that Annalee Schmidt, a senior at Jersey Shore High School, is the recipient of a $1,000 college scholarship. Annalee plans to pursue a degree in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at Penn State University.

Congratulations to Annalee and all of 2020's other graduating high schoolers!

The SPARKS Foundation promotes science education by providing scholarships, funding elementary school science enrichment programs, and support for after-school and summer science programs. SPARKS is a nonprofit headquartered in Mohnton, Pa.