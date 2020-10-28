Tioga County, Pa. – The Southern Tioga School District (STSD) announced that beginning on Thursday, Oct. 29th, North Penn Mansfield Junior Senior High School will be moving to remote instruction until Thursday, Nov. 5th.

The decision comes amidst three positive COVID-19 tests in the district.

“North Penn Mansfield students will continue with their current schedule, but their instruction will be virtual on days they would typically be in school as well as on Wednesday," stated the district in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.

All other schools in the district will continue with their current in-person and remote instruction routines, stated STSD.

Additionally, STSD announced that all athletic and extracurricular events will be cancelled during the remote instruction time frame.

Southern Tioga School District (STSD) is among multiple districts this week that have switched to remote instruction this week due to positive cases of COVID-19.