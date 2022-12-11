Catawissa, Pa. — The Southern Columbia school district is facing scrutiny after a video and photos that many are decrying as racist surfaced following the football team's state championship win.

Now the Pittsburgh Public School District is asking for an investigation into the banners used at a pep rally and a Tik Tok video made after the Tiger's 37-22 win over Pittsburgh-based Westinghouse Academy.

The video, posted by user @theonlyjoey04, shows two boys covering their faces with the text "Westinghouse is gonna win states" on the screen while music plays. The boys then uncover their face and hold up a PIAA championship sign as the song lyrics say, "Gotcha n*****."

Westinghouse's student population is almost entirely minority students, according to the school's website.

The sound used in the Tik Tok video has been used for similar posts, including one by the Belle Vernon football team, which recently won the AAA state championship.

People also took issue with signs at a pep rally in Ralpho Township ahead of the game, including one that said "Whip Westinghouse" and another that said, "Southern state of mind." The rally was not held on school grounds, nor was it a school-sanctioned event.

Southern Superintendent Jim Becker released a statement on Facebook about the allegations:

"The Southern Columbia Area School District has been made aware of allegations regarding incendiary remarks and behavior posted in a video along with signs posted at a community pep-rally," the release said. "The Southern Columbia Area School District does not condone nor tolerate any form of racism or harassment. Please know, this matter is currently under investigation by the school administration and the District has full intention of upholding the Code of Conduct outlined within the student and extracurricular handbooks."

The Pittsburgh Public School District has asked the PIAA, which governs high school sports, to investigate, according to Pittsburgh's Channel 11 news.

“The District is aware of photos and a video circulating in social media that feature Southern Columbia football players and cheerleaders displaying racial slurs, as well as racially offensive and inappropriate rhetoric," the district told Channel 11. "We are greatly dismayed and hurt by the images. This type of egregious and unsportsmanlike behavior is unacceptable. Upon receipt of the images, Pittsburgh Public Schools officials reported the displays to the PIAA for immediate action and investigation and will follow up with an official report in writing."

The PIAA has said it is looking into the matter.

