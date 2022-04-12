South Williamsport, Pa. — South Williamsport School Board approved an amendment to the 2022-23 academic calendar after a group of teachers from Central Elementary School addressed the board about the lack of professional development days.

The board agreed at their April 11 meeting to add two teacher in-service days in 2023 for kindergarten through sixth grade.

Rae Ann Pardoe, a fourth-grade teacher at Central Elementary school, emphasized the benefits of past professional development days.

"It’s given us the tools we need in our toolbox to become the best teachers we can be for your children, for our children, and our community," Pardoe said.

These professional development days are “essential” to continue “optimal learning at all levels," Pardo added.

Samara McLaughlin, special education teacher at Central Elementary School, echoed Pardo’s comments on the necessity of these development days.

“We don’t want these days, but we need these days to educate our students the correct way and better implement the curriculum,” she told the board.

After hearing from the teachers, the board passed the calendar changes after a motion to add Feb. 17 and May 23, 2023, as professional development days.

Board president Todd Engel also provided an update on the hiring process for a new superintendent following Dr. Mark Stamm’s resignation ahead of his move to East Lycoming School District.

Engel said that they have received over 80 applications so far and an executive work session has been scheduled for April 21 to start the process of narrowing down that list.

“This is a hard place to leave,” said Stamm, whose resignation was officially accepted by the board at the meeting. “I’m very appreciative of the district, who took a risk on me as a young educator at 22.”

