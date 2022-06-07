Williamsport, Pa. — The South Williamsport School Board has voted to approve the hiring of Dr. Eric Briggs as the schools new superintendent.

Briggs was hired under a five year contract with a starting salary of $140,000.

Briggs previously worked as the superintendent for the Canton Area Scholl District, a position he has held since 2016. Prior to that role, he was the supervisor of special education of the BLaST Intermediate Unit 17 for twelve years. He also held previous roles as an emotional support teacher for Baltimore Public Schools.

Briggs received his Bachelor's degree in elementary and special education from Lock Haven University in 2000. He would go on to receive his Master's degree in alternative education in 2006, also from Lock Haven. He then received his doctorate of special education from Slippery Rock University in 2018.

He is replacing outgoing superintendent Dr. Mark Stamm, who will be superintendent of the East Lycoming School District starting July 1.

