South Williamsport, Pa. — After 12 years of hard work, friendship, and camaraderie, South Williamsport High School seniors got the chance to celebrate at their commencement ceremony on Friday at 7 p.m. at Rodney K. Morgans Stadium.

Valedictorian Nicolas Cremer, along with third-ranked Preston Monoski, and fourth-ranked Brooklyn Lentz spoke on the 2023 theme of "Bringing the Future to Life." Allison Genard, Class of 2004, delivered the keynote address and Principal Jesse Smith gave the opening remarks.

Scroll through the gallery below of scenes from South Williamsport's High School's graduation ceremony. Photos by Beth Frear.

