South Williamsport, Pa. — Dr. Mark Stamm has accepted a position at East Lycoming Area School District (ELASD) as superintendent after 11 years in the position at South Williamsport Area School District (SWASD).

The search for a new superintendent at SWASD is underway now with business manager Jamie Mowrey in charge of the hiring process.

Mowrey said that it hasn’t been determined at this time whether Stamm will be involved in the selection process for his replacement.

The opening has been posted on the SWASD website with applications being accepted until April 21.

Stamm started his career as a tenth grade American and AP history teacher over 25 years ago at Jersey Shore Area School District, where he also served as assistant high school principal.

Stamm will be replacing Michael Pawlik as the superintendent of ELASD, who has held the position since 2011.

The ELASD board accepted the resignation of Pawlik earlier this year, which will be effective at the end of the current school year.

Stamm will be taking over effective July 1.



