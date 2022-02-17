Harrisburg, Pa. -- Putting a spotlight on Pennsylvania's estimated $71.5 billion in outstanding student debt, state government has proposed a $200 million plan to give scholarships to students who are attending either a community college or Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) institution.

The Nellie Bly proposal, if accepted, would be funded by a combination of American Rescue Plan money from the federal government and the Race Horse Development Trust Fund. The plan focuses on high-demand programs including healthcare, education, and public service-related fields.

To qualify for the program, students would be required to stay in Pennsylvania for the same number of years that they received scholarships through. If the students choose to leave the state before the required period of time, they will need to repay the tuition through low-interest loans.

The Nellie Bly proposal will move to the Pennsylvania General Assembly for further consideration.



