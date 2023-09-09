Williamsport, Pa. — Libraries are a critical step toward academic achievement and lifelong learning. This September, designated Library Card Sign-Up Month, is recognizing this vital opportunity in our communities.

The American Library Association and individual libraries across the U.S. — including the James V. Brown Library — are recognizing the month.

Though Library Card Sign-Up Month is largely focused on giving library cards to children, it is also a great time for adults to renew a lapsed card. Even those who have difficulties physically visiting a library can use their library card to access several forms of media online including ebooks, audiobooks, periodicals, educational videos, music, and movies.

Each year, a famous character teams up with the ALA as an honorary chair. Previous mascots included Wonder Woman, Buzz Lightyear and Woody, the Teen Titans, Snoopy, The Incredibles, and Garfield.

This year, the event's mascots are the protagonists of Disney and Pixar's film "Elemental," Ember and Wade. The duo consists of Ember, a fiery young woman in every sense of the word because she is actually made of fire, and Wade, a guy who's made of water and by nature is all about "going with the flow."

Libraries play a crucial role in the education and development of children, offering a variety of programs to spark creativity and stimulate an interest in reading and learning. Library cards provide access to technology, media resources and educational programs.

Held annually every September since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month coincides with the beginning of the school year and serves as a reminder and encouragement for parents to sign their children up for their very own library card.

“Libraries play an important role in the education and development of children,” said Dana Brigandi, Development, Marketing and Public Relations Director at the Library. “We have library programs that serve students of all ages and backgrounds such Teen Fandom, Adult DIY, Toddler Tales, Baby Rhyme Time, Preschool Storytime, and Kindness Club for those in grades K-3. One of our most popular programs is ‘A Pawsitive Reading Experience with the Alliance of Therapy Dogs’ in which beginning readers can hone their skills by reading to therapy dogs in a judgment-free way.”

To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs, please visit jvbrown.edu.

Simply select "Get a Card" at the top of the page and fill out the form, then visit the library and confirm your identity with a photo ID at the circulation desk to receive your card.

