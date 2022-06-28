LWD scholarships.jpg
Pictured front row, from left: Treasurer Denitra Moffett and President Mary Wright. Back row: PAC Treasurer Sue Fulton, Mary Sieminski, winner Alexis Hartland, Kay Ertel, winner Genesis Lukasiewicz, Vice President Leann Karschner
 Photo provided

Loyalsock, Pa. — Two Lycoming County seniors were awarded scholarships from the Lycoming Women Democrats (LWD) last week.

The LWD held the annual Kay Ertel scholarship picnic on Thursday at the James Short Park and featured speakers who brought attention to key women’s issues like reproductive justice, gun violence prevention, how to combat racism, and the challenges women face in the workforce.

The Kay Ertel Scholarship, established in 2018, is awarded annually to a woman pursuing an undergraduate degree in a liberal arts field. The organization provide funds to award two scholarships of $400 each to two female students actively pursuing an under graduate degree.

The LWD Executive Board along with Kay Ertel and Mary Sieminski awarded scholarships to two promising young women, Genesis Lukasiewicz of South Williamsport and Alexis Hartland of Montoursville.

