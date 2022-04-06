Harrisburg, Pa – State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) visited Williamsport Area High School on Friday to present Senate Proclamations to members of the school’s co-ed cheer and wrestling teams, as well as to members of the school’s swimming and diving team on their recent PIAA District IV and state championship victories.

“These athletes showed tremendous commitment to their sport and to each other this season,” Sen. Yaw said. “I’m glad we were able to recognize their accomplishments in the Senate and I look forward to seeing what they continue to accomplish in their high school and collegiate careers.”

The WAHS co-ed division cheer team was recognized for winning the District IV Class AAA Competitive Spirit Championship on January 15 at Shamokin High School, held for the 10th year since becoming a PIAA-sanctioned event. Under the expert guidance of Head Coach Stephanie Corter and assistant coaches Kristiana Ferraro and Rodney Sones, the team captured the district title with a team score of 67.5 points.

The WAHS wrestling team was recognized for capturing first place in the team rankings during the PIAA North West Regional Class AAA Individual Wrestling Championships. The team further distinguished themselves by placing fourth overall in the Class AAA Team State Championship, the highest ever for a Lycoming County team, and winning both the District IV/IX Class AAA Team Championship and the District IV/IX Class AAA Dual-Meet Championship.

In addition, five Millionaire wrestlers advanced to the PIAA state championship competition: Cael Nasdeo, 113-lbs, district and regional champion, state sixth-place medal; Braden Bower, 132-lbs, district champion, regional second place; Riley Bower, 145-lbs, district champion, regional second place, seventh-place state medal; Roman Morrone, 160-lbs, district champion, regional second place; and Charles Crews, 285-lbs, district champion, regional champion, state fifth-place medal.

Brian Nasdeo, WAHS Wrestling Head Coach, was named the Class AAA Coach of the Year. Assistant Coach Drew Dickey was also named the Class AAA Assistant Wrestling Coach of the Year.

WAHS swimmers recognized included: junior, Sydney Kelley, for her wins in the 200 and 500 Freestyle events; and freshman, Keller Griswold, for his win in the 100 Butterfly.

Senior, Mallory Pardoe, was unable to attend, but was also recognized for winning gold in both the 100 Butterfly and 100 Freestyle races at the District IV/VI Championships. Two divers, Lyndie Peters, a junior from Loyalsock Township High School, and sophomore Dominick Horning, also from Loyalsock, were recognized for their district championship wins as part of the WAHS swimming and diving team.

During the event, Senator Yaw spoke to members of the teams and presented each one with a proclamation, which includes the names of each student-athlete and the coaches.



