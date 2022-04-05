Williamsport, Pa. – Intended to make learning fun and to spark excitement about the STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering, and math), the 10th annual Science Festival is happening this Thursday, April 7.

Pennsylvania College of Technology, Lycoming College, and the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce invite area elementary and middle school students and their families to the free, hands-on festival in the Penn College Field House.

Scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m., the activities and demonstrations are intended to spark excitement, problem solving skills, and creativity in the science, math, engineering, and technology disciplines.

According to Penn College, the Field House will be filled with entertaining activities and demonstrations presented by local organizations that include businesses, nonprofits, and high school and college faculty and students.

On-campus coordination for the event is handled by Penn College’s K-12 Outreach Office.

The local Science Festival is a satellite event for the USA Science & Engineering Festival, the nation’s largest celebration of all things science and engineering.



