Howard, Pa. -- Pennsylvania is taking steps to make Agriculture Literacy a regular part of the curriculum. Using government funding, more and more schools are teaching growing practices, learning about food and nutrition, and giving kids hands-on learning opportunities.

Last week, Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding visited Howard Elementary School in Centre County as part of an Ag Literacy Week celebration. The week encourages students to think about where food comes from and to consider future careers in agriculture.

Officials from the Department of Agriculture have spent the week reading agriculture-related books to children in kindergarten, first, and second grade. Recommended titles are Katie Olthoff's My Family's Soybean Farm and Phyllis Root's Anywhere Farm.

In addition to reading to the students, Redding spent time exploring the school's hydroponic garden, a project supported by Pennsylvania's Farm to School Grants.

"Agriculture influences our lives every day. It provides us with the food we eat, the clothes we wear, and many of the products we use each day," said Redding. "Ag Literacy Week helps students make that connection. It fosters an early appreciation for agriculture and the farmers and food workers who ensure food reaches tables across the commonwealth and the world. It also encourages students to consider opportunities in agriculture, growing the next generation of agriculturalists."

Deputy Secretary Fred Strathmeyer, Western Region Coordinator Mark Critz, and Commissioner for Agriculture Education Excellence Stephon Fitzpatrick will read to students in Tioga, Westmoreland, and Philadelphia counties later in the week.

"We are pleased Secretary Redding has chosen to participate in Ag Literacy Week, a program created by our charitable organization, the Pennsylvania Friends of Agriculture Foundation," said PA Farm Bureau President Rick Ebert. "The program encourages farmers and agriculture officials to read a book to young students during school visits, helping them gain a better understanding about how farmers care for their land and animals and the role farmers play in producing the food they eat."

Engaging young students to garner early interest in agriculture is a key element in the Farm to School Grant Program, which provides funding to schools to improve student access to locally produced foods and provides agriculture education opportunities for pre-k through fifth grade children.

Howard Elementary School, part of Bald Eagle Area School District, is one of more than 130 Farm to School Grant recipients. The funding is used for the school's agriculture, food, and nutrition curriculum and to increase fresh food offerings through their hydroponics system.



