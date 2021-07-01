Harrisburg, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Education has announced the availability of Emergency Connectivity Funds, which will help eligible schools and libraries close the digital divide and homework gap.

Funds can be used to cover costs of laptops, tablets, Wi-Fi hotspots, modems, routers, and broadband connectivity purchases for off-campus use by students, school staff, and library patrons.

The ECF is a $7.17 billion temporary program created through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. It is administered by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

“Digital devices and reliable internet are critical resources for learners of all ages, however, the pandemic has increased inequities in access,” said Secretary of Education Noe Ortega.

“The ECF program will help schools across the state connect classrooms and communities, close the digital divide, and create digital equity," the education secretary added.

The FCC's Emergency Connectivity Fund is the nation's largest single effort to ensure that students have access to digital devices and resources.

The program will also help libraries give patrons new ways to connect and bring services home.

“Creating and providing computer and high-speed internet access to communities is an important role of public libraries,” said Susan Banks, Acting Deputy Secretary & State Librarian for the Office of Commonwealth Libraries.

“Libraries who apply to the ECF Program will be able to loan laptops and mobile hot spots to their patrons who have a need for the connected devices beyond the library, extending the integral library services and getting the internet into the hands of patrons 24/7," Banks said.

Schools and libraries that are eligible for support under the FCC’s E-rate Program may request support through the ECF. Those who are not current members must demonstrate eligibility under the Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC’s) application review.

ECF will fund modems, routers, Wi-Fi hotspots, laptops, tablets, and Chromebooks up to $400 a device. Purchases must be made between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. USAC is the program administrator.

Applications will remain open until August 13, 2021. To apply, visit Here.

The Departments of Human Services, Labor & Industry, and Education also recently announced the availability of the federal Emergency Broadband Benefit, which will help eligible households pay for internet services and certain electronic devices.

Also administered by the FCC, it is a temporary program that provides a discount of up to $50 per month from a household's internet bill and equipment rental.

Qualifying households may also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 towards a tablet, laptop, or desktop computer.