Harrisburg, Pa. — Governor Josh Shapiro announced that more than $8 million in competitive Safe Schools Targeted grants have been awarded to 166 schools in Pennsylvania to improve school safety, including nearly $500,000 to schools in Northumberland and Union counties.

Grants can be used to create safer school communities in a variety of ways, including purchasing safety equipment, implementing new programs, and hiring security personnel and school resource officers.

“Every student in Pennsylvania deserves a safe learning environment, and these Safe Schools Targeted Grants will help schools all across the Commonwealth invest in the resources and staff they need to keep students, teachers, and staff safe,” said Gov. Josh Shapiro. “Students should be able to focus on learning and growing in the classroom, and my Administration will continue to work with our schools and local communities to ensure they have the support they deserve.”

Equipment and/or grant program awardees:

Northumberland County

Milton: $50,000

Mount Carmel: $50,000

Shamokin: $50,000

Shikellamy: $47,680

Warrior Run: $47,977

Union County

Sun Area Technical Institute: $50,000

IU Non-public equipment and/or grant program awardees:

Northumberland County

Greenwood Friends: $50,000

St. Joseph: $49,944

School resource officer

Northumberland County

Mount Carmel: $66,261

The list of awardees can be found on the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s (PDE) Office for Safe School website.

“Our educators and school administrators work tirelessly each day to ensure that students’ social, emotional, and wellness needs are met, and this funding will further support the resources that schools have at their disposal,” said Acting Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin. “Providing comfortable learning environments that empower learners to achieve will ultimately lead them to infinite possibilities of success.”

Grants assist schools in reducing unnecessary student disciplinary actions and promoting an environment of greater productivity, safety, and learning; and enhancing anti-violence efforts between schools and parents, local governments, law enforcement, and community organizations.

