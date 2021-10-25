Harrisburg, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania Governor’s School for the Sciences (PGSS) five-week program, founded through a partnership between the Pennsylvania Governor and Carnegie Mellow University, is intended to promote STEM learning.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Education, applications are now open for the 2022 summer session. Eligible juniors are encouraged to apply until applications close on Jan. 31, 2022.

“The Pennsylvania Governor’s School for the Sciences is a great opportunity for students interested in strengthening their STEM skills, networking, and preparing for a meaningful postsecondary experience,” said Ortega. “This program opens doors for talented students all across the commonwealth, especially for students who may have less access to high-quality resources, materials, and curriculum.”

PGSS is an intensive, five-week summer residential program that emphasizes cooperative learning and hands-on laboratory research for high school juniors pursuing careers in science and mathematics. "With the support of Governor Tom Wolf, the Pennsylvania Department of Education, Carnegie Mellon University and its alumni, the program offers an enrichment experience in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). The goal of the program is to encourage Pennsylvania’s youth to pursue careers in STEM-related fields," said a release by the department. Accepted applicants will receive a full scholarship to the program. Awarded scholarships will cover the costs of housing, meals, and all instructional materials. Families are responsible for transportation to and from the university, personal items, and spending money. Students must commit to living on campus at Carnegie Mellon University throughout the duration of the program. PGSS offers students the opportunity to participate in true scientific research and specialized scientific study. The program also seeks to maintain a pipeline of modern technological talent throughout Pennsylvania and promotes the involvement of under-represented and minority students in STEM fields. The release by the department said that since 2018, the Wolf administration has secured $80 million and strategically invested in education and workforce development through PAsmart. These grants support high-quality STEM and computer science learning and professional development opportunities to communities across Pennsylvania, including within early learning centers, libraries, out-of-school time providers, career and technical centers, post-secondary institutions, and K-12 schools. For more information, visit the Pennsylvania Department of Education.