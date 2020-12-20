Williamsport, Pa. – The James V. Brown Library recently received a $2,000 donation from Riverview Bank as part of the Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program.

The EITC program, administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, provides tax credits to eligible companies that do business in the state when they contribute to scholarship organizations, educational improvement organizations and-or pre-kindergarten scholarship organizations.

The tax credits allow companies to reinvest those dollars directly back to local communities. Most importantly, the program helps to improve Pennsylvania’s education system for students and families. The James V. Brown Library is an approved Educational Improvement Organization (EIO) by the PA DCED.

The funds will be used to support educational programs at the library such as Digital Arts Camp; Teen Comic and Manga Club; Boom, Fizz, POP! (STEM programming); I Spy Photography; and the Summer Learning Program.