In-person learning, remote learning, cyber education, hybrid plans... the language is becoming familiar to school officials, teachers, parents, and students. Whatever language you prefer, the 2020-2021 school year is shaping up to be different, and will require a lot of flexibility.

Area school districts have been finalizing their required health and safety plans to reopen schools using state guidelines, feedback from parents, and information from hospitals and health systems. And while it seems each district is taking a slightly different approach, the unified goal remains: to return kids to classrooms as safely as possible or provide accessible alternatives via remote learning.

Some elements of these plans are state required and will be the same across all districts, including the requirement for staff and students to wear face coverings and comply with social distancing. All school districts will also have increased sanitation measures.

Districts are tasked with creating flexible plans in the event that the state changes guidelines or announces further restrictions.

Following is a summary of health and safety plans that have been presented thus far at school board meetings throughout the northcentral Pa. region:

Williamsport Area School District - The district announced on Aug. 4 that they will reopen using a hybrid model. Students will attend class on a staggered schedule based on which letter of the alphabet their last name falls under. One group will attend school in-person on Mondays and Wednesdays and switch to remote learning on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The other group would go in person on the opposite days. All students will attend classes remotely on Fridays.

Face coverings will be required in buildings if social distancing of six feet cannot be maintained. This would include common areas, school buses, libraries, and labs. The district will issue one face covering per week per student.

Parents will be asked to take their child's temperature at home prior to sending them to school. The district will mail thermometers to each family. The first day of school is set for Sept. 1. Additional information is available on the school's website.

South Williamsport Area School District - The school board met on July 27 and discussed returning to school this fall with a hybrid approach. Students will return to buildings two days per week and will participate in online learning the other three days of the week. Students will be provided with iPads.

Masks will be required. Students and staff will be provided with masks and face shields. All buildings will have hand sanitizer stations and additional breaks will be provided for hand washing. Buses will be disinfected between runs.

To alleviate crowds of students, each building will have multiple entry points for arrival and dismissal.

First day of school is set for September 2. Additional information on health and safety plan available here.

Loyalsock Township School District - The Loyalsock Township School District adopted a health and safety plan at their July 29 board meeting. The plan calls for in-person instruction, five days per week as long as Lycoming County stays in the state's green reopening phase.

If the county goes back to the yellow phase, students will move to a hybrid learning plan, allowing for half the students in the building at any time; learning remotely other days. If the county goes back to the red phase, the buildings will shut down and instruction will be via remote or online learning.

To comply with social distancing, some students will eat in the cafeteria at lunch and others will eat in classrooms. Lunch times will be modified. Breakfast will be grab-and-go meals. The meal choices will be limited and utensils and condiments will be individually wrapped. Recess periods will allow one grade at a time to be on the playgrounds. Supplies such as balls and jump ropes will be provided so students will not have to share. Masks will be required.

The district will continue to evaluate the plan prior to the first day of school on August 31. The plan is available to view on the District website.

St. John Neumann Regional Academy - The parochial school is offering in-person instruction five days per week. Daily temperature checks will be conducted before staff and students enter the buildings. Students will maintain physical distancing in classrooms and at lunch, and will be put in cohorts. There will be one-direction travel in hallways. Physical education classes will be held outside, weather permitting.

Distance learning and virtual academy options also will be offered.

First day of school is set for Aug. 31. Additional information on the health and safety plan is available at the website.

Montoursville Area School District – MASD originally presented a five day per week in-person instruction option and an online learning option. However, on July 31 the district notified parents that they will begin the year with a hybrid approach.

Students will return to the buildings beginning on September 1 in two groups: the blue group will be on campus on Mondays and Tuesdays. The gold group will be on campus on Thursdays and Fridays. Children within the same family will attend in person instruction on the same schedule.

On the other days, students will participate in remote learning. Devices will be supplied to families. The hybrid approach will be reassessed monthly.

Each student and staff member will be given a gaiter, mask, and face shield at the beginning of the school year. Students will be required to wear one of those three while riding on school buses. As students enter the schools, their temperatures will be taken. There will be at least 60 stations with hand sanitizers and hand sprays that contain at least 80 percent alcohol.

In the classrooms, desks will be outfitted with 21-inch high Plexiglas shields. Students will need to transport the shields to each class throughout the day. At the end of the day, the shields will need to be taken back to their first period class so that custodians can clean them at night with a misting machine. High school and middle school students will sanitize their desks. Teachers will remain in their rooms and students will use designated paths to change classes. Elementary school students may be required to remain the rooms during the normal teaching hours.

For lunch periods, additional tables and chairs will be added so that students may eat without using PPE. Teaching time may be reduced by 20 minutes so students may clean their areas. The administration is contemplating eliminating use of lockers for the year.

First day of school is set for September 1. Additional information is on the MASD website.

East Lycoming School District - The East Lycoming School District is reopening with in-person instruction five days per week. The district also is offering online learning. Parents interested in this option may contact the school district to arrange.

Students who qualify for the free or reduced lunch program are eligible to receive a thermometer provided by the district.

The first day of school is set for Aug. 26. A copy of the health and safety plan is available on the school's website.

Muncy School District - At the July 20 school board meeting, the board approved a preliminary health and safety plan to have in-person instruction five days per week. Of course, the district noted that depending on state restrictions they could pivot to a hybrid model in which one-third of students would be in the buildings at any given time.

Students may also opt for real time distance learning from home, which will be synchronous with the lessons teachers are providing in classrooms. Another option is Muncy's Online Learning Academy, which is asynchronous learning from home. Online coursework will be received through a third-party company. Homeschooling also is an option.

First day of school is set for Aug. 31. Health and safety plan information is available on the website.

Montgomery Area School District - The school year will begin with a hybrid model. Students will be divided in groups with half attending in-person lessons on Mondays and Wednesdays. The other half will attend on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The other days students will participate in remote learning.

The first day of school is set for Aug. 31. Additional information is available at the website.

Jersey Shore Area School District - The school year will open with in person instruction five days per week. The district also offers a remote learning option.

At all buildings, temperature scans will be conducted prior to admittance. Health screenings will need to be conducted every morning by parents and guardians before sending students to school. Teachers will move classroom to classroom instead of students to minimize exposure. Students will have assigned seats. The district also is considering deducting 20 minutes from teaching time to allow students to travel to and from classes. More than 60 hand sanitizing stations will be positioned in buildings.

The first day of school is set for Aug. 27. Additional information is available at the District website.

Keystone Central School District - This school district covers most of Clinton County, as well as a few municipalities in Potter and Centre counties.

The school board discussed a phased reopening plan at a work session in July. Parents were asked to fill out surveys regarding the 2020-2021 school year and based on responses received so far, most prefer children attend in person. The district is offering three choices for instruction this fall: in person or traditional learning, hybrid learning in which students work in a environment that follows safety precautions, and remote learning at home.

Schools will be deep cleaned and sanitized daily. The district has purchased bathroom fogging sanitizers and all bathrooms will be sanitized with this once a day. All buildings have central air installed and fresh air ventilation is set at 25 percent. Hand sanitizing stations will be throughout the buildings. Water fountains will be converted into bottle filling stations.

Students and staff will required to wear masks unless there's a medical exception.

Buses will be fogged and wiped down daily. Drivers will wear masks and/or face shields. The windows will be down whenever possible to increase ventilation.

Staff, including bus drivers and coaches, will received COVID-19 hygiene practice training.

First day of school is set for September 1. Additional information is available on the District website.

Shikellamy School District – The district will offer both in-person instruction and an online option for grades K-12. They are also examining a hybrid option. Officials have been working with Geisinger and Evangelical Community Hospital to develop the plan in accordance with state guidelines.

Current plan guidelines for in-person instruction include mandatory face coverings, protocols for cleaning and sanitation of buildings, HEPA filters in all classrooms, and socially distanced desks with sneeze guards.

First day of school is set for Aug. 26. The health and safety plan information is available here.

Lewisburg Area School District – School board members met on July 16 and discussed feedback from parents. Theentative plan is to have full-day instruction, five days a week with an early dismissal one day each week. The district also will have an online option.

If the state takes Union County back to the yellow reopening phase, the district will pivot to a hybrid model with early dismissal on Wednesdays. Synchronous virtual learning will offered for grades 6-12. Students will follow a modified schedule under this model.

First day of school is set for Aug. 20. Additional information available on their website.

The start date could change for LASD depending upon the COVID-19 case count. As of Aug. 10, Union County was at 11 percent positive rate for cases. Remote learning is suggested in high case count areas.

Danville Area School District -- The school board reviewed and approved a plan at the July 22 meeting. The plan includes options for instruction five days per week either in person or online. The online schooling will be synchronous with the in-person classes so that students may participate live with the class. This plan will cover grades K-12.

Students will be required to wear masks in school except when they are eating or drinking. The students also will be required to be six feet apart from others.

Students will have assigned seating on buses and they will be disinfected twice a day. Students also will have assigned seating in classes.

Visitors to buildings will be limited. There will be no volunteers in schools until further notice.

The district will continue to finalize plans for transportation and food service. The first day of school is set for Aug. 27. Additional information is available on the District website.

Selinsgrove Area School District - The district is providing families with three options: in-person instruction five days per week, distance learning, and a full-year cyber option.

For in-person learning, schools will run on a one-hour delay schedule to reduce time that students are in close proximity of each other and give staff a chance to ensure sanitizing procedures are done before students enter buildings.

Students will continually utilize online resources to ensure a continuity of education throughout the year. Students will be issued devices. The district will follow social distancing, masking, and sanitizing measures as set by the state. This will include reminding students to wash hands, providing hand sanitzer, using larger spaces or outdoors for larger classrooms, and using some classrooms during lunch periods.

For distance learning, students will have the chance to participate in the regular curriculum online via asynchronous instruction (recorded lessons and posted activities) and synchronous learning with live classroom instruction virtually.

For the full-year cyber learning model, students will participate in grade-level course offerings through the Edmentum or eToole platforms (Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit).

First day of school is August 19. Additional information available on the District website.

Bloomsburg Area School District - The district will offer in-person instruction and an online, or blended, option. Due to reduction in teaching time for the 2019-2020 school year, the district will reteach concepts, especially in K-8 math, prior to presenting new material.

Students will receive desktop partitions to be used throughout the day. Students, faculty, and staff will be prescreened prior to entering buildings.

First day of school is set for Aug. 24. Additional plan information is available on the District website.

Benton Area School District – Benton will offer two options including 100% in-person instruction for families whose children prefer to attend school in-person using social distancing and personal protective equipment. They will also offer a 100% online instruction option utilizing the district’s teachers and curriculum.

Face coverings will be required when not able to maintain six feet distance between students and staff. This includes activities such as moving in the hallways, using lockers, and moving through the lunch line, and in certain classrooms where six feet cannot be maintained.

The district did invest in additional equipment to enhance staff’s ability to disinfect and sanitize areas throughout the day and every night.

First day of school is August 21. Find more information on the District website.

Wellsboro Area School District – The school board adopted a health and safety plan at the July 14 meeting. WASD will offer in-person instruction five days a week. The school day will be shortened by an hour to allow for additional cleaning time and faculty planning. Students will be kept within as few groups as possible. Larger areas such as the gyms, auditoriums, and outdoors will be utilized to provide as much social distance as possible.

Students also will have an online learning option. First day of school is set for Aug. 26. Additional information is available online.

Towanda Area School District - The district is offering students three options: in-person instruction five days per week, distance learning, and via the Black Knight Online Academy.

The in-person learning model will require students and staff to follow all state guidelines, including wearing face coverings and maintaining a distance of six feet as much as possible.

The distance learning option allows students to work from home and use Zoom to access live instruction. Attendance, homework, and grading policies will be the same as for in-person instruction.

The Black Knight Online Academy does not follow a live instruction schedule. Students will have flexibility with their schedule and will view recorded lessons. Students will be required to submit assignments. A contracted third-party provides the curriculum.

The first day of school is set for Aug. 27. Additional plan information is available on the District website.

Sullivan County School District - The district will offer five day per week in-person instruction. Parents will be asked to self monitor children before coming to school. Staff also will monitor health condition. Staff and children must stay home if temperature is 100.4 or above.

There will be one-way traffic in hallways of high schools and students will rotate classes. Desks at all schools will be socially distanced. At elementary schools, students will stay in classrooms for lunch and recess. Special classes will come to their homerooms. Elementary school students will receive boxes with their individual school supplies. Foggers will be used when school is cleaned in the evenings.

Online learning options also will be offered. First day of school is set for Aug. 27. Additional information is available at the website.

State College Area School District - Parents are being given the choice of three options for their children: in-person instruction five days per week; virtual academy which is a less structured online option; and remote learning. The remote learning option for grades 6-12 will be synchronous with classroom, meaning students will be virtually joining a live class.

Masks will be required in buildings for students and staff unless there is a medical exception.

First day of school is set for August 25. Additional information on the District's health and safety plan is available here.

As the state and school districts monitor the COVID-19 situation in Pennsylvania, these plans are subject to change.

Find information on area university and college re-opening plans on NorthcentralPa.com.