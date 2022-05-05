A new study finds current and prospective college students in Pennsylvania and beyond are struggling with pandemic-related disruptions that hurt their studies. But it also shows how much they view college degrees as key to finding the right job.

The report from Gallup and Lumina Foundation reveals about one third of bachelor's degree students have considered "stopping out" in the past six months.

Gallup's Executive Director of Education Research Stephanie Marken said the study shows just how much students are struggling with stress - even more than in similar research conducted at the height of the pandemic.

"Mental health challenges have really been on the rise for the last decade in most higher education institutions nationally," said Marken. "So, this has been a long-term challenge for most schools, especially as they consider how do they staff appropriately to serve the higher need they find from the student population."

The report was informed by a Gallup survey of more than 11,000 students - currently or recently enrolled - and prospective college students. A Penn State University study in Fall 2020 found that 72% of students seeking treatment reported that COVID-19 negatively impacted their mental health.

The survey also highlights the experience of students who recently "stopped out" of college. More than half said the cost of higher-ed has played a role in why they haven't continued their studies.

Lumina Foundation's Vice President of Impact and Planning Courtney Brown said that's why making college more affordable is crucial.

"Financial aid packages were the number one reason that students stayed enrolled, even when they were feeling stressed about it," said Brown. "The fact that they were getting money to stay in school is really telling. We should do a better job of communicating where opportunities exist for financial-aid packages."

Pennsylvania borrowers' average student-loan debt is currently $35,000 per year.

Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.

