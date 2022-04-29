Harrisburg, Pa. -- Pennsylvania students are reminded to submit their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by May 1, 2022 to qualify for a Pennsylvania State Grant Award.

All current and prospective undergraduate and graduate students are encouraged to submit their FAFSA to the U.S. Department of Education to determine eligibility for federal, state, and campus-based student aid.

According to Senator Fontana, PHEAA board vice chairman, “This pays dividends for years as PA State Grant recipients attending four-year colleges, who are also Pell Grant-eligible, borrow on average nearly $7,600 less over four years.”

PHEAA’s Board of Directors recently adopted a 2022-23 PA State Grant Program awarding formula that increases the maximum potential total award from $5,000 to $5,750 while providing awards to approximately 107,000 students.

There is also a proposed $350.37 million appropriation for the Pennsylvania State Grant program (a 12.8 percent increase) for 2022-2023. The appropriation has not yet been approved as part of the state's budget.

All first-time applicants enrolled in a community college, business, trade, or technical school, hospital school of nursing, designated Pennsylvania open-admission institution, or nontransferable two-year program have an extended deadline the first year they file, which is August 1, 2022.

Students should complete the FAFSA by the required due dates for each year they plan to attend postsecondary education. Federal aid eligibility, including grants, work study, and loans, is determined by schools using FAFSA data, and states and many colleges will award their own aid based on that data.

Additional information about the different types of student loans, grants, and other aid can be found here.

Students should consider meeting with counselors and others to learn more about student loans to make an informed decision. Admissions staff at postsecondary institutions and PHEAA can also answer financial aid questions.

