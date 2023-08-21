veterans educational gratuity program
Senator Cris Dush

Harrisburg, Pa. — The Pa. Department of Military and Veterans Affairs has issued a public reminder about a program that provides financial assistance to the children of veterans for postsecondary education.

Financial assistance from the Educational Gratuity Program is for children of honorably-discharged veterans who have service-connected disabilities and served during periods of war or armed conflict, or children of veterans who died in service during a period of war or armed conflict.

The eligible child must be between the ages of 16 and 23, living within Pennsylvania five years prior to application, and must attend a school within the Commonwealth. All applicants must demonstrate a financial need.

Payments will not exceed $500 per term or semester per qualified child to each approved educational institution over a total of eight terms or semesters. For more information about the program’s criteria, eligibility, and required documentation, visit the program website.

