Williamsport, Pa. - Workforce Development at Pennsylvania College of Technology will host Emergency Medical Technician courses in three locations from August 16 through early December.

The course meets National Emergency Medical Services Educational Standards and Instructional Guidelines and will prepare students for National Registry cognitive and psychomotor exams at the EMT level.

The course comprises 50 hours of lecture and 100 hours of practical learning. Students will select one of three sites: Penn College’s main campus in Williamsport, Penn College at Wellsboro, or Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg.

Dependent on class size and prevailing COVID-19 restrictions, the Lewisburg section may be moved to Penn College’s Schneebeli Earth Science Center near Allenwood.

The in-class portion will meet from 6 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Evangelical or in Wellsboro, or Tuesdays and Thursdays in Williamsport. Some evenings will require 6 to 10 p.m. instruction.

Content will be delivered through a “flipped” mastery learning model that employs internet-based, streaming video education. Students will watch videos that support comprehension and reinforce key concepts.

Face-to-face learning includes case studies and skill drills to apply students’ understanding with hands-on activities. Experiential learning during ambulance rotations affords real-world immersion into an environment of practice.

Seating is limited, and all registrations must be completed by 1 p.m. July 30. Interested participants may register here.

For more information, visit Workforce Development at pct.edu/wd or call (570) 327-4775.

