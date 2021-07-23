Lock Haven, Pa. - Prospective students, their families, and the general public (if space allows) are invited to join Lock Haven University for any of three art workshops, which will be held in July and August.

The Freestanding Figurative and/or Relief Geometric Wood and Paper Sculpture Workshop will be held from 6-8 p.m. each evening from Sat., July 31, through Wed., Aug 4.

Participants are expected to attend all five sessions and will create a geometrically inspired freestanding figurative sculpture and/or a geometrically inspired Nonfigurative relief wall sculpture using a variety of geometric shapes. Matboard, milled lumber and found pieces of wood in their natural state will be used as sculpture media.

All tools, paint, wood, paper and assemblage materials will be supplied. Enrollment in the workshop is limited to seven students.

A Figurative Clay Sculpture Workshop will be held from 6-8 p.m. each evening from Sat., Aug. 7 through Mon., Aug 9. Participants are expected to attend all three sessions and will create a figurative sculpture using clay as a medium. Interpretation of a human, non-human or hybrid animal as subject will be determined by each workshop participant. The selected figurative subject must be no more than 12 inches in height, length or width.

Clay, tools and engodes (colored slips) will be supplied. Enrollment in the workshop is limited to seven students.

A Basic Wheel-Thrown and Slab Construction Pottery Techniques – Mug Making Workshop will be held from 6-8:30 p.m. each evening from Sat., Aug. 14, through Wed., Aug. 18. Participates are expected to attend all five sessions and will create mugs using basic skills learned on the potter’s wheel and slab-construction techniques. Clay, tools, slips and glazes will be supplied. All kiln firings will be done in LHU’s pottery facilities. Enrollment in the workshop is limited to seven students.

Registration is required by the day before each workshop.

Indoor masking is recommended during the events for students, faculty, staff and visitors who are not fully vaccinated.