Lewisburg -- Bucknell University has expanded its summer course offerings by nearly 10 times the number of classes as were originally planned, and the classes are open to Bucknell alumni, high school students, and others who wish to register. Instruction will take place remotely due to public health concerns.

Nearly 50 classes across 24 departments are being offered from May 25 through July 3.

“We recognize that many summer plans have been disrupted by the pandemic and many students are seeking academic opportunities during this time as a result,” says Bucknell Provost Elisabeth Mermann-Jozwiak. “In response, our faculty have stepped forward to create additional summer classes, greatly expanding our course offerings across the disciplines. They present a wonderful opportunity for students to satisfy core curriculum requirements, fulfill upper-level classes in their major, and enjoy popular courses that fill up quickly during our regular term.”

Several courses touch on topics related to the current public health emergency, including “Zombie — from Slavery to Pandemics,” taught by Professor Clare Sammells, anthropology; “Wildlife & Emerging Infectious Diseases,” taught by Professor DeeAnn Reeder, biology, a leading bat virologist; and “Netflix — Reinvention of TV,” taught by Jennifer Hessler, postdoctoral fellow in English—film/media studies; among others. The complete list of courses being offered this summer can be found here.

Other courses offer students the option to obtain required credits toward their major or build valuable life skills, such as the Personal Finance course being led by accounting Professor Stacy Mastrolia of the Freeman College of Management.

All courses qualify for full Bucknell credit, and will be noted on an alumnus’ official Bucknell transcript. For high school students, credits can be transferred to a college or university at a later time.

Registration is now open until May 25. Information about how to register and registration forms can be found here.

Course rates are competitive, and a limited amount of need-based financial aid is available for the summer 2020 term. Students should contact the Office of Financial Aid at finaid@bucknell.edu to see if they are eligible for financial assistance.