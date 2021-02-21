Williamsport, Pa. – The James V. Brown Library has announced its new virtual family program, the Little Red Hen Baking Club. The program will be hosted by Nina White, children's librarian. Each family participating is asked to submit a photo of themselves preparing, eating, or reviewing their hard work via Flipgrid or email.

Once per month, families will make simple yeast breads in a bag from the comfort of their own homes. Kneading dough is good for hand strength, which is essential to good writing - and kids are invited to practice by filling in a recipe review card after completing each project.

Each family must register in advance to reserve their baking kit. Little Red Hen kits will be available beginning on the second Friday of each month, from March 12 through June 11. Only one kit will be provided per family, and the club is limited to 20 families.

Registration to reserve a kit begins Friday, February 26, which is National Fairy Tale Day. The program is open to families with children ages 3 to 11. Click here to register.

Read together, bake together, write together!