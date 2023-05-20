Williamsport, Pa. — Private Christian schools in Williamsport, Sayre, Mansfield, Ulster, and Wellsboro recently received $32,500 in scholarships through the Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program.

Scholarships will be distributed to families of students attending St. John Neumann Regional, Epiphany Elementary School, Grace Christian Academy, Trinity Lutheran School, and New Covenant Academy.

The EITC funding was donated by M&T Bank and Waste Management to the Bridge Educational Foundation, an approved Harrisburg-based nonprofit that helps low-income families afford private school tuition.

“Year after year, it is extremely rewarding to see how generous Pennsylvania businesses contribute to the Bridge Foundation through the Educational Improvement Tax Credit program,” State Senator Gene Yaw commented during the presentation of an oversized check at St. John Neumann Regional Academy. “These public-private partnerships strengthen our educational programs, while expanding academic opportunities for our children throughout our state.”

Natalie Nutt, Executive Director of the Bridge Educational Foundation, praised M&T and Waste Management for investing in education and emphasized that EITC donations aren't just tax breaks; they're investments into the future.

“Pennsylvania’s EITC Program is helping to connect businesses, like M&T Bank and Waste Management, with their future workforces,” Nutt said. “Bridge Educational Foundation is proud to be an ambassador for the EITC Program and to ensure its continued success it is important to bring together the stakeholders and celebrate the public-private partnership the EITC creates.”

The EITC program provides companies with a 75 percent tax credit or 90 percent for a two-year commitment for funds donated to approved nonprofit scholarship or educational improvement organizations.

