Mansfield, Pa. - Ryan Shaw, a recent graduate of the Mansfield University fisheries program, along with his co-authors Dr. Gregory Moyer (MU Associate Professor) and Timothy Wertz (Biologist, PA Department of Environmental Protection) published findings of his senior research project in the Northeastern Naturalist.

Ryan, a native of Etters, Pa., used a molecular technique called genetic barcoding to provide the first evidence of a Golden Redhorse in the Susquehanna River.

"This all started with another MU Fisheries project a few years prior to Ryan's. At that time, Curtis Collins was looking for differences in the appearance between these fish and others, but his data couldn't discern if the fish in question were in fact another species - that's what gave me the idea for Ryan's work," said Dr. Moyer.

Ryan, who will be starting graduate school this summer at Eastern Illinois University, says "If it's one thing I learned from doing research - nothing typically goes right the first time. I hit roadblock after roadblock with my research, but in the end the hard work was worth it.

"Research at Mansfield University taught me to take obstacles in stride and find creative solutions to overcome setbacks. Writing papers independently and preparing presentations to the public are things I've had to do in my first job out of college and the experience obtained at Mansfield University gave me the confidence to accomplish these tasks," Ryan added.

An abstract of Ryan's research can be found at the journal's website.

Learn more about Fisheries at Mansfield University at mansfield.edu/biology.